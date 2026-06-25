Government expands scope of QR code-based tracking to vaccines, antimicrobials, and cancer drugs for THIS reason

Manufacturers will now be required to print or affix the QR code on the primary packaging label or, in cases of space constraints, on the secondary packaging label.

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New Delhi: According to an official statement issued on Thursday, the government has expanded the scope of QR code-based tracking to strengthen the quality, safety, and reliability of India’s pharmaceutical supply chain. This move covers vaccines, antimicrobials, anti-cancer drugs, and narcotic and psychotropic medicines.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued a notification amending the Drugs Rules, 1945. Under this amendment, these categories of drugs have been included in ‘Schedule H2’, and the scope of the existing ‘track-and-trace’ framework has been broadened.

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Under the revised rules, it will be mandatory to affix a barcode or Quick Response (QR) code on the packaging of all vaccines, antimicrobials, narcotic and psychotropic drugs (covered under the NDPS Act, 1985), and anti-cancer medicines.

Manufacturers will now be required to print or affix the QR code on the primary packaging label or, in cases of space constraints, on the secondary packaging label.

The QR code will contain critical information accessible via software applications, facilitating the verification and authentication of medicines throughout the supply chain.

According to the government, the code will include details such as the unique product identification code, generic and brand names, manufacturer’s name and address, batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates, manufacturing license number, and information on excipients (other substances used in the drug), where applicable.

This mandate for QR code-based identification previously applied only to the country’s top 300 pharmaceutical brands.

The government states that an improved traceability system will enable the verification of drug authenticity at various stages of the supply chain and enhance the tracking and validation of pharmaceutical products. The government also stated that this decision is expected to bolster efforts to curb the distribution of counterfeit medicines. Furthermore, by aiding in the identification and monitoring of spurious and substandard antimicrobial products, it will contribute to the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

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Additionally, to allow sufficient time for implementation, the government has set a phased timeline for compliance. Regulations concerning vaccines, anti-cancer drugs, and narcotic and psychotropic substances will come into effect on July 1, 2027, while those pertaining to antimicrobial drugs will be effective from July 1, 2028.

According to the government, the objective of this move is to strengthen regulatory oversight within the country’s pharmaceutical supply chain and ensure greater transparency, safety, and accountability.

(With IANS inputs)