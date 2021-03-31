New Delhi: The Central Government on Wednesday extended the last date for linking of  Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID19 pandemic. Also Read - Gift Your Child, New Born An Aadhaar! Check Documents, Biometric Details; How To Book Appointment at UIDAI Website

