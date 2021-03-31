Government Extends Last Date For Linking Aadhaar with PAN from 31st March to June 30 | Details Here
New Delhi: Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID19 pandemic.
Published Date: March 31, 2021 8:13 PM IST
Updated Date: March 31, 2021 8:18 PM IST