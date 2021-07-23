Chennai: Nominees of employees at the four government owned non-life insurers will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh if the staff dies due to highly contagious Covid-19. The four government owned non-life insurers have decided to pay the amount, a top leader of the General Insurance Employees All India Association (GIEAIA) was quoted as saying by IANS.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates, Day 1: Atanu Das Slips to 29th Spot in Men's Individual Ranking Round After 24 Arrows

Covid-19 Ex-Gratia Payment