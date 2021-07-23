Chennai: Nominees of employees at the four government owned non-life insurers will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh if the staff dies due to highly contagious Covid-19. The four government owned non-life insurers have decided to pay the amount, a top leader of the General Insurance Employees All India Association (GIEAIA) was quoted as saying by IANS.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates, Day 1: Atanu Das Slips to 29th Spot in Men's Individual Ranking Round After 24 Arrows
Covid-19 Ex-Gratia Payment
Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: 'Resume Local Trains For General Public or Else...', Raj Thackeray to CM Uddhav Also Read - 'Tumhara Rate Kya Hai': 2 Northeast Women Eve-Teased In Delhi's Hauz Khas, Video Surfaces | Watch
- These four government owned non-life insurers are – The Oriental Insurance, The National Insurance Company Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, and The United India Insurance Company Ltd, the IANS report says.
- One of the four insurers, the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, on Thursday issued a circular announcing payment of lump-sum ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the nominee of those employees who died of Covid-19, as per IANS report.
- The insurer also said it would reimburse 100 per cent of the remaining medical expenses remaining uncovered under the Staff Group Mediclaim policy incurred for the treatment of employee/spouse/dependent children and parents, the IANS report says.
- This benefit will be separate from the existing ex-gratia Medical Relief Scheme for some specified diseases, the insurer was quoted as saying by IANS.
- Notably, the benefits will be payable to those who suffered from Covid-19 after it broke out in 2020 and is applicable to those who may suffer in the future, according to the insurer.
- “The benefit will be applicable for all the four-government owned non-life insurers – The National Insurance Company Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, The Oriental Insurance and The United India Insurance Company Ltd. The remaining three companies may come out with their circulars soon,” GIEAIA General Secretary K. Govindan told IANS.