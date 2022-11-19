Government Giving Loan To Aadhaar Card Holders? Here’s The Truth

There is “big news” for crores of Aadhaar card holders across the country.

Government Giving Loan To Aadhaar Card Holders? Here’s The Truth

Aadhaar Card Update: There is “big news” for crores of Aadhaar card holders across the country. If you also have an Aadhaar card, are you also being given a loan of Rs 4,78,000 by the government? Let us tell you that in today’s time Aadhaar card is used to do any work. In such a situation, is the central government giving you a loan facility on the Aadhaar card?

Let’s know what the whole matter is.

IS THE GOVERNMENT GIVING LOAN?

Recently, a message became increasingly viral on social media in which it is being claimed that the government is giving a loan of Rs 4,78,000 to Aadhaar holders. PIB has found the truth of this message.

PIB GAVE INFORMATION BY TWEETING

PIB has found out about its truth by fact-checking. PIB has given information about this in its official tweet. After ascertaining the truth of this viral message, PIB has told that this post is completely fake.

THIS NEWS IS FAKE

No such scheme is being run by the Central Government. PIB Fact Check has found this news to be fake in its investigation. Along with this, everyone has been asked to be cautious not to share such viral posts with anyone.

It is being claimed that the central government is providing a loan of ₹4,78,000 to all Aadhar card owners#PibFactCheck ▶️ This claim is #fake ▶️ Do not forward such messages ▶️ Never share your personal/financial details with anyone pic.twitter.com/fMdLewGxsF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 19, 2022

THE PROCESS TO GET FACT CHECKED

Let us tell you that many times in the era of social media, wrong news starts going viral. If you are in doubt about any news coming on your social media account or WhatsApp, then you can get it fact-checked through PIB. For this, you have to visit the official link https://factcheck.pib.gov.in/. Apart from this, you can send information on WhatsApp number 8799711259 or email: pibfactcheck@gmail.com.