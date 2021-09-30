New Delhi: The Modi government on Thursday hiked the price of natural gas — which is used to make fertilisers, produce electricity and is turned into CNG for automobiles — by 62 per cent, an official order said.Also Read - Kiren Rijiju Dances With Villagers on Traditional Song in Arunachal Pradesh, Check PM Modi's Reaction | Watch

The price of natural gas produced by state-owned firms such as ONGC from fields given to them on nomination basis will be USD 2.90 per million British thermal unit for the six month period beginning October 1, it said. The rate for gas produced from difficult fields such as deepsea would be USD 6.13 per mmBtu, it added.