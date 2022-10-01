New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the government job mindset is proving to be an impediment to the startup culture. He said that the startup culture is yet to fully catch up to the imagination of entrepreneurs in some north Indian states as against those down south, which have taken a lead by engaging a chain of globally recognised startups. Jitendra Singh gave full credit to the futuristic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had given a call for “Start-Up India Stand Up India”as a result of which the number of Start-Ups in India has increased from a mere 350 in 2014 to over 77,000 in 2022 with more than 100 unicorns, while India under Modi has achieved 3rd ranking in the world in the StartUp ecosystem.Also Read - India Enters New Era of Technology As PM Modi Launches 5G Services; Tariffs, Availability And More

Inaugurating the first-of-its-kind Start-Up Expo in Jammu, covering areas of Agriculture, Aroma, Dairy, Pharma, IT, Computer and Communications, Jitendra Singh said that Start-Up culture is yet to fully catch up the imagination of the youth and entrepreneurs in some of the North Indian States, as comparison to some of the South Indian States, which have taken a magnificent lead, engaging also a chain of globally recognised Start-Ups.

He said, it is important to take note of some of the exemplary instances of many young entrepreneurs who are seen quitting their lucrative jobs in the MNCs to establish their own Start-Ups, as these young entrepreneurs are now beginning to realise the possibility of greater fortunes in this.

Jitendra Singh pointed out that the Start-Up movement in Jammu and Kashmir has been relatively slow, even though the “Purple Revolution” of India was born in J&K and J&K is also the birthplace of the grand Aroma Mission. He hoped that its impact would be realised through the success stories of various Agri-based Start-Ups, besides in the fields of Dairy and Pharma.