Government Lays Out New Rule For Cough Syrup Exports From June

As per the new rule, cough syrup exporters will have to undertake mandatory testing of their products from government-specified laboratories.

(Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The government laid out a new rule for exporting cough syrup from June 1. As per the new rule, cough syrup exporters will have to undertake mandatory testing of their products from government-specified laboratories.

“The export of cough syrup shall be permitted to be exported subject to export samples being tested and production of a certificate of analysis issued by any of the laboratories with effect from June 1, 2023,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in an order, according to a report by news agency PTI.

