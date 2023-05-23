ZEE Sites

  • Government Lays Out New Rule For Cough Syrup Exports From June

Government Lays Out New Rule For Cough Syrup Exports From June

As per the new rule, cough syrup exporters will have to undertake mandatory testing of their products from government-specified laboratories.

Published: May 23, 2023 12:37 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

cough syrup, cough syrup export, india
(Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The government laid out a new rule for exporting cough syrup from June 1. As per the new rule, cough syrup exporters will have to undertake mandatory testing of their products from government-specified laboratories.

“The export of cough syrup shall be permitted to be exported subject to export samples being tested and production of a certificate of analysis issued by any of the laboratories with effect from June 1, 2023,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in an order, according to a report by news agency PTI.

