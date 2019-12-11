New Delhi: The GST Council is expected to reduce the current four tax slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent to just three tax slabs with rates of 8 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent each, stated a report quoting anonymous government sources. If implemented, the government would be able to increase their tax revenue by raising taxes on products and services used primarily by the wealthier section of society, added the report.

Some of the products which will be taxed heavily are branded cereals, mobile phones, pizzas, air travel, air-conditioned rail travel, cruises, high-end hospital rooms, paintings, branded garments, and fine fabrics such as linen and silk, stated a report by Times of India quoting the government officials. According to one source, the government is considering to boost their GST revenue by raising the tax rates on these items from 5 per cent or 12 cent to 8 per cent or 18 per cent.

Notably, in recent months, there has been a slowdown in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection. Taking stock of this situation, a Parliamentary panel on finance on Tuesday asked the government to keep a check on the misuse of input tax credit. The report submitted by the Standing Committee on Finance to the Parliament hinted at a possible resetting of GST rates and tax slabs by the government.

GST revenue collection crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark after a gap of three months in November, with the revenue growing by 6 per cent to Rs 1.03 lakh crore in the month. The collection stood at Rs 95,380 crore in October.

The committee further asked the revenue department to have systematic reports and conduct feedback surveys from taxpayers to evaluate whether GST is operating smoothly.

On large amount of tax refunds and the accruing interests on it, the committee said the processes should be revisited to dispense with the “need for raising realistic demands as also payments of disproportionately large advance tax by assesses”.

In 2017-18, the direct tax refunds stood at Rs 1.52 lakh crore and Rs 17,603 crore as interest, which rose to Rs 1.61 lakh crore and Rs 20,566 crore respectively in 2018-19.

It also suggested that the interest component in tax refunds should be reflected in the Union Budget itself so that it passes through parliamentary scrutiny and also has a deterrent effect.

Further, in order to broaden the tax base, it asked the government to bring the new Direct Tax Code in line with the global best practices, keeping in view the country’s economic needs.

For assessment year 2018-19, the committee noted that the number of taxpayers were 8.45 crore, out of which 8.04 crore were individual taxpayers.

“Assuming the total population of the country to be 130 crore, the percentage of taxpayers in India works out to be a mere 6.2 per cent. The committee would, therefore, urge the department to reformulate their policies/strategies so as to have wider tax base, which would help the country move towards a truly comprehensive direct tax regime,” the committee said.

In a separate report, the committee asked the Department of Economic Affairs, Expenditure and Financial Services to expedite the payments to vendors and contractors so that the private sector participants doing business with the government are not placed under financial stress.

“In addition, timely payments are necessary to maintain transaction velocity in the economy,” it added.

(With agency inputs)