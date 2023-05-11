Home

Soyabean Oil, Sunflower Oil Exempted From Import Duty, Check Details

In order to ease domestic prices, the government had earlier exempted customs duty and agriculture infrastructure cess on 20 lakh metric tonnes yearly import of each of crude soybean oil and crude sunflower oil.

Soyabean Oil, Sunflower Oil Exempted From Import Duty, Check Details (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: The agricultural infrastructure and development cess levied on crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil, and crude sunflower seed oil has been exempted by the government of India subject to the conditions of tariff rate quota authorisation (TRQ).

The nil customs rate will be applicable from May 11 till June 30. The finance ministry’s notification that came out on Wednesday said that this would apply to both degummed and non-degummed soyabean oils.

What is TRQ?

TRQ refers to tariff rate quota. It is the volume of imports that come to India at a specific or nil duty. However, upon achieving the quota, the normal tariff applies to additional imports.

In January and March respectively, the government discontinued imports of crude soyabean and sunflower seed oils under TRQ.

India, the world’s second largest consumer and number one vegetable oil importer, meets 60 per cent of its requirement through imports. A large part of it is palm oil and its derivatives, which are imported from Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Indian edible oil industry had issued an advisory to its members appealing them to reduce the retail and wholesale prices in line with the prevailing global markets to benefit the consumers

“Members have responded favourably and started announcing a further reduction in MRP and wholesale price of edible oils of their brands,” the apex industry body The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India said in a release on May 5.

India majorly consumes mustard, palm, soybean, and sunflower-derived edible oils.

Earlier, the industry body had a meeting with food and public distribution secretary Sanjeev Chopra to discuss the prevailing edible oil prices.

