New Delhi: Central government provides additional family pension on one ground. Family members of central government employees often seeks to know from which date, additional family pension is available? Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DOPPW India) has explained the criteria.

On completion of age of 80 years and above, additional family pension is payable from the first of the month in which the date of birth of the family pensioner fails, according to DOPPW.

So, if a family pensioner completes age of 80 years in the month of August, 2021, he will be entitled to additional pension/family pension w.e.f 1.8.2021, the DOPPW states.

Those family pensioners, whose date of birth is 1st August, will also be entitled to additional family pension w.e.f 1.8.2021 on attaining the age of 80 years and above, DOPPW states.

D/o Pension & Pensioners' Welfare has started a series on "75 important rules related to Family Pension" with a view to creating awareness among elderly pensioners.

