New Delhi: Central government pensioners must be aware of fraud calls or messages from anonymous numbers. Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare has cautioned pensioners over such calls and SMS.
- Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has categorically mentioned that it does not ask for any sensitive data from pensioners.
- It has asked pensioners not to share any information such as OTPs or confirmation code with anyone.
- Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has issued helpline number.
- The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare’s authentic grievance cell/call centre number is 1800-11-1960.
- One can also cybercrime helpline number – 155260.
- “Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare do not ask for any sensitive data from the Pensioners, so please do not share your sensitive information like OTPs or confirmation code with anyone,” the Department has tweeted.
- “Beware of fraud calls from anyone. Do not respond to any suspicious links sent it to you on SMS, mails or from ny other media,” Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare said.
- Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare is the Nodal Department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of Central Govt. Civil Employees.
- It helps pensioners lodge the grievances to their respective ministries or departments.
