Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has categorically mentioned that it does not ask for any sensitive data from pensioners.

It has asked pensioners not to share any information such as OTPs or confirmation code with anyone.

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has issued helpline number.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare’s authentic grievance cell/call centre number is 1800-11-1960.

One can also cybercrime helpline number – 155260.

“Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare do not ask for any sensitive data from the Pensioners, so please do not share your sensitive information like OTPs or confirmation code with anyone,” the Department has tweeted.

“Beware of fraud calls from anyone. Do not respond to any suspicious links sent it to you on SMS, mails or from ny other media,” Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare said.

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare is the Nodal Department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of Central Govt. Civil Employees.

It helps pensioners lodge the grievances to their respective ministries or departments.

