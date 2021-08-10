New Delhi: A disabled child or sibling of a central government servant or pensioner is now eligible for family pension. However, the monthly income of the disabled child or sibling of the central government servant or pensioner must be less than the entitled family pension.Also Read - Taapsee Pannu’s Wedding Plans: Sister Shagun Reveals ‘Recce Has Been Done, Seen Lot of Locations’

Family Pension Rules Changed

Earlier the income ceiling to get such family pension was Rs 9,000 per month plus dearness relief (DR), according to details provided by Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW-India).

Now the income sealing has been changed to 30 per cent of the last pay drawn plus DR, DOPPW-India said.

“A disabled child/sibling of a Government servant or pensioner will be eligible for family pension, if his income is less than the entitled family pension i.e. 30% of the last pay drawn plus DR. Earlier the income ceiling was Rs 9000/- per month plus DR,” DOPPW said.

DOPPW also stated, “Instructions issued to liberlise the income criteria for eligibility of a child/sibling of a deceased government servant or pensioner for grant of family pension under CCS (Pension) Rules.”

