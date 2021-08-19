New Delhi: An individual can avail two family pensions if both parents were central government servants. Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has stated the maximum amount limit for family pension to a child who is in receipt of two family pensions i.e in respect of both parents, who were government servants.Also Read - Zimbabwe to Host ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021

The maximum limit for two family pensions being granted to the child of government servant is –

“If the surviving child or children is or are eligible to draw two family pensions at enhanced rate of 50 per cent of last pay, the amount of both the family pensions shall be limited to 1,25,000 per month,” Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare stated.

“If one of the family pensions is payable at the enhanced rate and the other family pension is payable at ordinary rate, in lieu thereof the family pension becomes payable, the amount of both the family pensions shall be limited to 1,25,000 per month,” according to Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare.

“If both the family pensions are payable at ordinary rates, the amount of two family pensions shall be limited to 75,000 per month,” the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare said.

Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare is the Nodal Department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of the Central Government Civil Employees. The Department has started a series on "75 important rules related to Family Pension" with a view to creating awareness among elderly pensioners.