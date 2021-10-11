New Delhi: The central government provides pension to the eligible family members of its employees. Often it is asked what action is required to be taken by the spouse for claiming family pension on death of a pensioner, if husband or wife had a joint account with the pensioner.Also Read - Government Pensioners Alert: Your Pension Will Stop If You Don't Do This

According to details provided by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, the spouse should submit a claim on a plain paper along with the death certificate in respect of the deceased pensioner to the Pension Disbursing Authority or Bank for claiming family pension.

Meanwhile, people often ask the method of sanctioning the family pension if the government servant dies while on deputation.

In the case of a government servant who dies while on deputation to another central government department, action to authorize family pension and death gratuity must be taken by his Head of Office of the borrowing department, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare stated.

In the case of a government servant who dies while on deputation to a state government or while on Foreign Service, the action to authorize the payments of family pension and death gratuity must be taken by the Head of Office or the cadre authority which sanctioned the deputation of the government servant to the state government or to his Foreign Service, as per the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare.

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare is the Nodal Department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of the Central Government Civil Employees.

D/o Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has started a series on “75 important rules related to Family Pension” with a view to creating awareness among elderly pensioners.