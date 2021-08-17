New Delhi: Now one can get two central government family pensions. Yes it is possible if both the parents were government employees as per details provided by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare. However, there are certain conditions while availing double family pensions.Also Read - Video: Taliban Fighter Seen Shooting at Man Trying to Enter Kabul Airport | Watch

Is, a child eligible for family pension in respect of both parents, if they both were government servants?

“In case both wife and husband are government servants and one of them dies while in service or after retirement, the family pension in respect of the deceased shall become payable to the surviving husband or wife and in the event of the death of the husband or wife, the surviving child or children shall be granted the two family pensions in respect of the deceased parent,” Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare stated.

The details have been provided as part of Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare’s started a series on “75 important rules related to Family Pension” with a view to creating awareness among elderly pensioners.

D/o Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has started a series on “75 important rules related to Family Pension” with a view to creating awareness among elderly pensioners.@mygovindia @DrJitendraSingh @PIB_India#AmritMahotsav #India@75 #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/zmIfXOL5zf — D/o Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare , GoI (@DOPPW_India) August 16, 2021

