New Delhi: Parents of a central government employee can receive family pension. However, family pension is be given to mother and father of salaried government staff based on a number of stipulated grounds. These norms are laid down by Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DOPPW). We look into the details of these norms based on which family pension is given to the parents of a government employee.

When Do Parents Become Eligible For Family Pension?

“Family pension to the parents shall be payable if the parents were wholly dependent on the Government servant immediately before his or her death and the deceased government servant is not survived by a widow or an eligible child or the widow and children have died or become ineligible for family pension,” according to DOPPW. Also Read - 'Beyond Shocking & Unbelievable': Twitterati Devastated After Actor Sidharth Shukla Dies of Heart Attack



Who among the Parents Receives Family Pension?

The family pension, wherever admissible to servants, will be payable to the mother of the deceased government servant failing which to the father of the deceased Government servant, DOPPW stated.

How is income of Parents calculated for deciding eligibility for Family Pension?

Parent shall be deemed to be dependent on the government servant if their combined income is less than the minimum family pension and the dearness relief admissible thereon, DOPPW stated.

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare is the Nodal Department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of the Central government Civil Employees. It has started a series on “75 important rules related to Family Pension” with a view to creating awareness among elderly pensioners.