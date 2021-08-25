New Delhi: Widowed or divorced daughter can avail family pension. However, there are certain grounds for availing the central government pension. Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has listed the norms.Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs Vi – Check Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 250, Validity, Up To 4GB Daily Data

What should the pensioner or his or her spouse do if their daughter is widowed or gets divorced after retirement of the government servant?

The pensioner (or his or her spouse, if the pensioner has died) should inform the fact to the Head of Office so that there is no difficulty in sanctioning family pension to widowed or divorced daughter when her turn comes. Also Read - Meet This Pune Girl Who Befriended & Cared For Over Dozen Parrots During COVID-Lockdown | Watch

D/o Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has started a series on “75 important rules related to Family Pension” with a view to creating awareness among elderly pensioners.@mygovindia @DrJitendraSingh @PIB_India#AmritMahotsav #India@75 #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/0NwF874ACc — D/o Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare , GoI (@DOPPW_India) August 23, 2021

2. Is a widowed or divorced daughter eligible for family pension if her husband died or the divorce took place after the death of her both parents?

Family pension to a widowed or divorced daughter is payable only if her husband died or the divorce took place during the life time of at least one of the parents.

However, in the case of dependent divorced daughter, family pension payable tp her if the divorce proceedings had been filed i a competent court during the lifetime of the employee or pensioner or his or her spouse but divorce took place after their death. In such cases, family pension will commence from the date of divorce only.