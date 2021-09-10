New Delhi: A family member can avail two family pensions paid by the central government. The facility is applicable on both the military and civil services, according to details provided by Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW). The DOPPW has said that a family member are eligible to draw family pensions in respect of a deceased pensioners for the military service as well as civil service.Also Read - 5 Most Effective Yoga Asanas to Get Rid of Double Chin

“Can a family member draws two family pensions in respect of a deceased pensioner for the military service as well as civil service? Yes, a family member draw family pensions in respect of a deceased pensioners for the military service as well as civil service,” DOPPW tweeted.

Meanwhile, DOPPW has given details regarding the maximum limit for family pension to a child who is receipt of two family pensions i.e in respect of both parents, who were Government servants.

The maximum limit for two family pensions being granted to the child of government servant is

If the surviving child or children is or are eligible to draw two family pensions at enhanced rate of 50 per cent of last pay, the amount of both the family pensions must be limited to Rs 1,25,00 per mensem, according to DOPPW. If one of the family pensions is payable at the enhanced rate and the other family pension is payable at ordinary rate, in lieu thereof the family pension becomes payable, the amount of both the family pensions must be limited to Rs 1,25,00 per mensem, DOPPW stated. If both the family pensions are payable at ordinary rates, the amount of two family pensions must be limited to Rs 75,000 per mensem, as per DOPPW.

Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare is the nodal department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of the Central Government civil employees. It has started a series on "75 important rules related to Family Pension" with a view to creating awareness among elderly pensioners.