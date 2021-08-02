New Delhi: Central government provides family pension. There are certain eligibility criteria for the members to become eligible for family pension. Here are the criteria for member of the family of a deceased government servant or pensioner are eligible for family pension, according to details provided by Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare.Also Read - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput Fail to Qualify For 50m Rifle 3P Final; Indian Shooters Finish Without Olympic Medal

Central Government Family Pension: Who Are Eligible?

Spouse of the deceased government servant or pensioner. Unmarried sons below the age of 25 years and unmarried or widow or divorced daughters (without any age limit), who are not earning their livelihood. A children suffering from a mental or physical disability and not earning his nor her livelihood (without any age limit), who are not earning their livelihood. Dependent parents. Dependent siblings.

D/o Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has started a series on “75 important rules related to Family Pension” with a view to creating awareness among elderly pensioners.@mygovindia @DrJitendraSingh @PIB_India#AmritMahotsav #India@75 #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/iJ5HICXpTR — D/o Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare , GoI (@DOPPW_India) May 13, 2021

Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DOPPW) has provided details over what is the period up to which the family members are eligible for family pension.

Spouse of the deceased Government servant or pensioner will get family pension for life.

Unmarried sons below the age of 25 years will get till they attain the age of 25 years or get married or start earning their livelihood or die, whichever is the earliest.

Unmarried/widowed/divorced daughters (without any age limit) will get pension till they marry or start earning their livelihood or die, whichever is the earliest.

Children suffering from a mental or physical disability till they start earning their livelihood or die.

Dependent parents will get family pension till they start earning their livelihood or die.

Dependent siblings will get family pension till they start earning their livelihood or die.