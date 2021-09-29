New Delhi: Every central government pensioner or family pensioner has to submit “Annual Life Certificate” in November for “further continuation” of pension or family pension, as per details provided by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.Also Read - Pension Scheme, Insurance Benefits Under EDLI For Dependents of COVID-19 Victims: PMO

The pensioners are allowed to submit Annual Life Certificate online. Meanwhile, pensioners, who residing abroad, have been given a number of options to furnish the key documents, as per an Office Memorandum dated September 22 issued by Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare.

Pensioners or family pensioners can submit Digital Life Certificate online through Aadhaar based biometric authentication system – https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/, according to the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare.

If a pensioner or family pensioner resides outside India and is drawing his or her pension or family pension through any bank, the life certificate may be signed by an officer of the bank. In this case, he or she gets exemption from personal appearance, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare stated.

Apart from this, a duly authorized agent of a pensioner or family pensioner residing abroad can also produce a life certificate signed by a Magistrate, a Notary, a Banker or a Diplomatic Representative of India, according to Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.

Embassy of India, High Commission, Indian Consulate can also assist in submission of life certificates, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare stated.

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare is the Nodal Department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of Central Govt. Civil Employees.