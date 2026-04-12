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Government raises export duty significantly on diesel and jet fuel; How will it affect local consumers?

Government raises export duty significantly on diesel and jet fuel; How will it affect local consumers?

The increase in duty makes exporting more expensive for companies, prompting them to focus on selling their products within the domestic market.

The duty applicable to diesel exports has been more than doubled.

New Delhi: The Central Government has taken a major decision regarding the export of petroleum products. According to a new order issued by the Ministry of Finance, the export duty levied on diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)—or jet fuel—sent out of the country has been significantly increased. This decision is considered highly significant for both the energy sector and the economy, as it will impact not only the profits of oil companies but also determine the availability of fuel within the domestic market.

New Rates Implemented for Diesel and Jet Fuel

According to official information provided by the government, the duty applicable to diesel exports has been more than doubled. Previously, an export duty of Rs 21.5 per liter was payable on diesel exports; this has now been directly raised to Rs 55.5 per liter. This represents a massive surge. Additionally, the tax burden has also been increased on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), which is used in aircraft. The export duty on ATF has been raised from Rs 29.5 per liter to Rs 42 per liter.

Why Was This Step Taken?

Whenever a refinery company imports crude oil into India and refines it, it primarily has two options: either sell the finished fuel in the domestic market or export it to foreign markets to earn substantial profits. Often, when international market prices are high, companies tend to prioritize selling oil abroad while neglecting domestic demand. The government imposes this export duty precisely to prevent such situations and to ensure an adequate supply of diesel and other fuels within the country. The increase in duty makes exporting more expensive for companies, prompting them to focus on selling their products within the domestic market instead. In this way, a shortage of oil within the country is averted.

Relief on the Petrol Front

Amidst this entire process and the tax hikes, the most reassuring news comes from the petrol sector. The Ministry of Finance has clarified that no new tax of any kind has been imposed on the export of petrol. The export duty on petrol will remain at ‘Nil’—unchanged from its previous level. This directly implies that, for the time being, the government does not anticipate any crisis or shortage regarding the supply of petrol in the domestic market.

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