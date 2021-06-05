New Delhi: You can earn three times of your investment in a central government scheme. Covid pandemic has taught us pivotal investment lesson. While saving money for future assumes very much importance, it is also crucial to prepare a fund for your children. Also Read - THCC vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain - THCC Hamburg vs SC Europa, Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match 21 & 22 at Kiel Ground at 12:30 PM IST June 5 Saturday

Here is one such central government scheme which provides you assured returns. Moreover, you can get three times returns than what you invested. We are talking about Sukanya Samriddhi

Scheme. Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme was launched in 2015 by the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme, parents can prepare a wealth fund for their daughters’ education, and marriage. Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme account can be opened by the guardian in the

name of girl child below the age of 10 years. The policy matures after 21 years.

One can make maximum investment up to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year under Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme. If someone invests Rs 12,500 per month for 15 years, then an amount of around Rs 40 lakh will be there at that Sukanya Samriddhi account.

If the account holder does not withdraw the amount, it will grow to Rs 65 lakh in the 21st year. So basically, one gets Rs 65 lakh by paying Rs 21 lakh in 14 years from Sukanya Samriddhi

scheme.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Scheme Income Tax Benefits

Any investment under Sukanya Samriddhi scheme is eligible for income tax exemption under Section 80C.