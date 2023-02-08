G-Sec Market Hours Restored To Pre-Pandemic Timings, 9 AM to 5 PM: Shaktikanta Das

Home

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced that the market hours for government securities have been restored to the pre-pandemic timing of 9 am to 5 pm

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced that the market hours for government securities have been restored to the pre-pandemic timing of 9 am to 5 pm. Mr Das also announced that in order to further develop the government securities market, the lending and borrowing of government securities have been permitted.

A well-functioning market for securities lending and borrowing will add depth and liquidity to the Government securities market, aiding efficient price discovery. It is, therefore, proposed to permit lending and borrowing of Government securities which will augment the existing market for ‘special repos’. The system is expected to facilitate wider participation in the securities lending market by providing investors an avenue to deploy idle securities and enhance portfolio returns. Draft Directions will be issued separately for stakeholder comments: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

