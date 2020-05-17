New Delhi: A day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the opening of the mining sector and space exploration for private players, the Centre announced a new coherent public sector enterprises policy that will be formulated to define strategic sectors which will have not more than four PSUs. Also Read - 'With Folded Hands...': Nirmala Sitharaman's Appeal to Sonia Gandhi on Migrant Crisis

List of strategic sectors requiring the presence of public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the public interest will be notified, she said while announcing her fifth and final economic stimulus package. Also Read - Rs 20 Lakh Crore: Nirmala Sitharaman Provides Details of Atmanirbhar Bharat Package | Check Out

In strategic sectors, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector but private sector will also be allowed. Also Read - With Focus on Seven Key Areas, FM Announces 5th Tranche of Economic Package; MNREGA Gets Additional Rs 40,000 Crore Boost

In other sectors, PSUs will be privatised.

“To minimise wasteful administrative costs, the number of enterprises in strategic sectors will ordinarily be only one to four; others will be privatised/merged/brought under holding companies,” she said.

Source: PTI