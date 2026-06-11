Government waives excise duty on petrol with higher ethanol

The central government has announced an exemption from excise duty on petrol blended with a higher percentage of ethanol.

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Government waives excise duty on petrol with higher ethanol(Photo Credit: File/IANS)

New Delhi: The central government has announced an exemption from excise duty on petrol blended with a higher percentage of ethanol. Petrol ​containing 22% to ‌30% ethanol will be exempt from ​excise ​duty, ⁠the notification ​stated, as reported by Reuters. The decision was notified by the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

Under the new notification, there are no Central Excise duties, special additional excise duties, Road and Infrastructure cess, and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on petrol blended with 22%, 25%, 27%, and 30% ethanol, respectively. The government has updated earlier excise duty rules issued in 2002 and 2017. Under the new changes, petrol with a higher ethanol blend will also get the benefit of zero excise duty, a concession that was earlier available only for fuels with lower ethanol content.

This exemption is intended to increase the financial viability of high-mix ethanol fuels with respect to oil marketing companies and therefore advance India’s target of 30% ethanol blending in petrol.

This is a breaking news. Further details will be added.