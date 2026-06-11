  • Home
  • Business
  • Government waives excise duty on petrol with higher ethanol

Government waives excise duty on petrol with higher ethanol

The central government has announced an exemption from excise duty on petrol blended with a higher percentage of ethanol.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: June 11, 2026, 7:45 AM IST
Government waives excise duty on petrol with higher ethanol
Government waives excise duty on petrol with higher ethanol(Photo Credit: File/IANS)

New Delhi: The central government has announced an exemption from excise duty on petrol blended with a higher percentage of ethanol. Petrol ​containing 22% to ‌30% ethanol will be exempt from ​excise ​duty, ⁠the notification ​stated, as reported by Reuters. The decision was notified by the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

Under the new notification, there are no Central Excise duties, special additional excise duties, Road and Infrastructure cess, and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on petrol blended with 22%, 25%, 27%, and 30% ethanol, respectively. The government has updated earlier excise duty rules issued in 2002 and 2017. Under the new changes, petrol with a higher ethanol blend will also get the benefit of zero excise duty, a concession that was earlier available only for fuels with lower ethanol content.

Read more: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 11: Petrol holds above at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

This exemption is intended to increase the financial viability of high-mix ethanol fuels with respect to oil marketing companies and therefore advance India’s target of 30% ethanol blending in petrol.

This is a breaking news. Further details will be added.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.