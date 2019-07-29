Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said his government will honour all those who come forward to set up industries in the state.

He said the government would extend all possible help to them.

“We will also work to improve Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy (BIIPP) 2016 if a proposal comes in this regard,” Kumar said.

The CM said this while addressing a “Udyami Panchayat” in Patna at ‘Samvad’ in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. He was holding the meeting to carry out a mid-term review of Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy (BIIPP) 2016.

Udyami Panchayat (entrepreneurs’ meet), chaired by CM, is held on fifth Monday of every month to listen to the grievances and suggestions aired by entrepreneurs and industrialists.

The state government had decided in February 2010 to hold the meet and the first such event was held on July 30, 2012.

Bihar Industries Association president KPS Keshri, Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries president PK Agrawal, Assocham, Bihar region chairman Ram Lall Khaitan, Women’s Industries Association chairperson Menka Sinha were among a host of industrialists and entrepreneurs who attended the meet.

Stating that it has been the state government’s objective to promote more and more industries, Kumar said that “there is less chance of setting up big industries in Bihar but you (entrepreneurs) need to be more alert and careful for setting up small scale industries in the state”.

Referring to the Industries department’s presentation shown on mid-term review of the industrial policy given by department’s secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, the CM said it was told that only Rs 14,855 crore has been proposed to be invested in the state so far.

“We need to work hard to increase it (investments),” Kumar said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and industries minister Shyam Rajak also addressed the function.

Several ministers Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Nand Kishore Yadav, Shravan Kumar, Krishna Kumar Rishi, Bima Bharti and senior officials including Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar besides Development Commissioner Subhash Sharma were present on the occasion.