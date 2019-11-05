New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is working with the Reserve Bank of India to tweak the current norms in order to aid those affected in the realty sector. While speaking at an NSE event, Sitharaman, as quoted by news agency PTI, said, “The government is very keen and is working very clearly together with the RBI to see how best we can, where necessary, tweak the existing norms to help the people who are affected in the realty sector.”

Earlier, the finance minister had announced some booster measures. Admitting that the realty sector was left out of the booster measures, the finance minister noted that the sector has a spillover effect on many sectors including the core sector.

Notably, after the July budget infuriated the business sentiments in the market, the government had to roll back many tax measures. Besides, corporate tax was drastically cut to 22 per cent, which amounted to a tax giveaway of Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Sitharaman assured that the government has been constantly intervening to revive the market and business sentiments in the realty sector since August.

Still, there is a lot of work to be done and “one particular sector which I have not touched, but which has a lot of positive impacts and also can affect an impact for the stock market, is the real estate sector.” She said many funds are ready to invest but want more policy support.

“There are many alternative funds which are now approaching us saying we would like to do something with you all so long as there is some supporting mechanism available for reviving the realty sector,” she said.

It can be noted that since the note-ban in November 2016 and the soon-to-be followed Rera introduction in May 2017 and subsequent rollout of the GST in July 2017, the realty market, which used to thrive on black money all these years, was hit hard and is yet to recover from the triple shocks.

The liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector has also played its role.

(With inputs from PTI)