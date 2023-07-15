Home

Government’s Discounted Sale of Tomatoes Begins: Where To Buy In Delhi NCR and Lucknow

Government’s Discounted Sale of Tomatoes Begins: Where To Buy In Delhi NCR and Lucknow

Twenty mobile vans with discounted tomatoes were sent to various locations in Delhi, including Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Pusa Road, CGO Complex, Nehru Place, Govind Lal Shika Marg, Adarsh Nagar, JJ Slum at Wazirpur, and Dhodhapur Shivmandir.

People in Delhi NCR buying tomatoes at discounted rates from the government van. (Image : ANI)

New Delhi: The central government has begun selling tomatoes at a discount in Delhi-NCR, Patna, Lucknow, and Kanpur to assist consumers who are suffering from the tomato price hike. The tomatoes are being sold at Rs 90 per kg, which is a significant savings from what is being charged in the market. The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) are conducting the sale on behalf of the central government. The deal is likely to give consumers some peace and help stabilize tomato prices.

Statements From Government Officials

“Tomorrow, we are starting the sale of discounted tomatoes in Lucknow and Kanpur. We propose to replicate the same strategy there as well. There are 15 mobile vans in Lucknow and 15 in Kanpur,” Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, talking about the discounted tomatoes to news agency PTI.

“About 80 percent of the 17,000 kg of tomatoes were sold until the evening. We will increase the reach and the quantity from tomorrow onwards in Delhi-NCR,” NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra told PTI.

More Than 20,000 Kg Of Tomatoes On Sale

“We are selling tomatoes of ‘A’ grade export quality. The quantity will be increased to more than 20,000 kg by tomorrow.” From Sunday onwards, NCCF will also start selling tomatoes through 100-odd Kendra Bhandar outlets in the national capital, she said, and added, “Till the prices stabilize, the discount sale of tomatoes will continue”

Where To Get Discounted Tomatoes

In Noida, three mobile vehicles were sent to Noida Sector-78 and Pari Chowk near Greater Noida,the news agency said.

Discounted sale of tomatoes at these locations in Delhi tomorrow. Noida locations being finalised. From tomorrow, sale to begin at Lucknow and Kanpur with 15 mobile vans each – from 11 am onwards. @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @PIB_India @PIBHindi @jagograhakjago @myogioffice pic.twitter.com/SOKYEg38TL — Rohit Kumar Singh (@rohitksingh) July 14, 2023

These spots may be found in Lucknow at Bhootnath Market, Dandaiya Market, Front of Naveen Mandi Sthal Sitapur Road, Jawahar Bhawan, Terhipuliya, Gole Market, Chowk, Vibhuti Kand Gomti Nagar, Kaiser Bagh, Rajajipurram, and Munsi Pulia.

NCCF In talks with Mother Dairy

In addition to selling tomatoes at discounted rates through mobile vans in Delhi-NCR, NCCF is also in talks with Mother Dairy about selling tomatoes at discounted rates through their Safal retail outlets.

Meanwhile, NAFED has begun selling tomatoes at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kg in Patna, Bihar. A truckload of 20 tons of tomatoes reached Patna today, and NAFED is selling them at the government-fixed rate of Rs 90 per kg, the report said.

