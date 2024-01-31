Provide Paid Maternity Leave To Registered Construction Workers, Wages To Be Paid Online: Govt Advisory To Companies

Home

Smriti Irani added that every female employee in the construction site should have their wages deposited in their account by the company. She said that migrant women workers, too will come under the ambit of these benefits.

New Delhi: The government has taken a significant step towards ensuring the welfare and rights of registered road construction workers by mandating employers to provide paid maternity leave. According to Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, registered road construction workers will now be entitled to 26 weeks of paid maternity leave for up to two deliveries. This move aims to support and empower women in the workforce, particularly those in physically demanding professions.

In addition to the extended maternity leave for two deliveries, the government has also considered the needs of women with more than two children, as well as adoption or commissioning mothers. For such cases, the employers are required to provide 12 weeks of paid maternity leave.

The announcement was made by Irani during the release of an advisory on women’s participation in the workforce. The event witnessed the Ministry of Labour & Employment releasing an advisory to employers, promoting gender equality and women’s workforce participation to strengthen women empowerment.

“The advisory that I hold in my hands for female construction workers across the country mandates them to be given 26 weeks of maternity leave by their employers. Now, this is nothing less than revolutionary. Not just putting ink to paper, but ensuring officers actively consider the availability of such facilities to women,” she said.

In addition to childbirth, the advisory addresses miscarriages, stipulating that if a woman in the construction sector experiences a miscarriage, she is entitled to leave with wages equivalent to maternity benefits for 6 weeks following the day of the miscarriage. “As per the advisory, the wage of women construction workers has to be transferred through an online medium to avoid them getting duped by their supervisors,” Irani said.

The advisory also emphasised the proactive role of employers in implementing policies and programmes to encourage women to join the workforce. “Now that the advisory is given, it becomes easy for the officers and the ministry to compute the impact of such advisories to the female construction workforce across the country,” Irani said.

The advisory emphasises the importance of employers providing a safe and supportive environment for female workers during night shifts, as well as transport services for pick-up and drop-off, particularly during nighttime hours.

Irani added that every female employee in the construction site should have their wages deposited in their account by the company. She said that migrant women workers, too will come under the ambit of these benefits. “We have been seeing for ages that when women employees, to take their wages, need to give a thumb imprint or sign a paper, then the supervisor usually takes a cut. This is a proud implementation of the digital democracy. Under PM Modi’s government, 24 crore women today have bank accounts,” Irani said

Govt advisory to employers

Companies have also been asked to review their procurement practices to promote women-run enterprises, ensure periodic review of audits of pay structures to rectify gender pay gaps. Separately, central universities have been asked to set up working women hostels with government support, and seven have come forward with proposals and more are expected to follow soon. Review, audit of pay structure to ensure there is no discrimination Procurement practices may be tuned to promote women-run entities Balance between employment caregiving responsibilities for men and women suggested Companies, MSMEs asked to set up women hubs, including hostels, dorms, common working facilities Creches, senior case facilities, with national protocol for creches rolled out, laying down standards, admin panels, inspection protocols Maternity benefits of 26 weeks for construction, road sector workers up to 2 deliveries. for more than 2 kids, for adoption or commissioning mother, 12 weeks paid maternity leave will be provided. Employers told to facilitate a safe environment for female workers during nights shifts, ensure pick-up and drop services Female employee in the construction site should have their wages deposited in their account by the company.

Female employee in the construction site should have their wages deposited in their account by the company.