Govt Allows 100% Work From Home For IT Units In SEZ Till December 2023. Check Details Here

New Delhi: The government has allowed complete work from home for employees of IT units in special economic zones till December 2023. The Special Economic Zones (SEZs) rules have been amended by the government to allow 100 per cent of their work from home (WFH) till December 31, 2023 with conditions applied. “A unit may permit its employees to work from home or from any place outside the SEZ,” the commerce ministry said in a notification.

As per the conditions, SEZ unit owners have to intimate the same to the Development Commissioner of the respective zones and will have to continue to operate from the premises as per their letter of approval.

Units seeking WFH in future can email an intimation on or before the date of commencement of WFH.

Employees covered in the decision include workforce who are temporarily incapacitated; those who are travelling; and those working offsite, according to the notification of the commerce ministry.

It also said that the unit will not be required to submit the list of employees who are allowed to follow WFH or from any place outside the zone, but have to maintain that list within the unit.

The unit will have to ensure that export revenue of the resultant produces or services must be accounted for by the unit to which the employee is tagged.

Laptops, desktops or other equipment can be provided to employees for work from home, it added.

Earlier, work from home was permitted for a maximum period of one year in a special economic zone unit and it could be extended to 50 per cent of the total employees.