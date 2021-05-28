New Delhi: Soon after addressing the 43rd meeting of the GST Council, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced amnesty scheme for small GST taxpayers and allowed the filing of income tax returns with reduced late fee. Giving further details, Sitharaman said that the taxpayers can now file their pending returns and avail the benefits of this Amnesty scheme with reduced late fees. Also Read - Centre Working on Fresh Economic Package to Address 2nd Wave of Coronavirus: Report

“Late fees have also been rationalised. The rationalised late fee and the decision to reduce the maximum amount of late fee for small taxpayers will come into effect for future tax periods. This will provide a long-term relief to small taxpayers,” Sitharaman said during the press conference. Also Read - No Interest Cut on Small Savings Schemes: Finance Ministry Withdraws Orders 'Issued by Oversight'

She also added that one of the biggest decisions today is reduction of compliance burden of small taxpayers and medium-sized taxpayers. “Late fee, Amnesty-related matters also decided upon. To provide relief to small taxpayers, an Amnesty scheme recommended for reducing late fee payable in these cases,” she added. Also Read - Govt Slashes Rates on Small Savings Schemes by up to 1.1 Per Cent, PPF Hits 46-Year Low of 6.4 Per Cent

One of the biggest decisions today is reduction of compliance burden of small taxpayers&medium-sized taxpayers. Late fee, Amnesty-related matters also decided upon. To provide relief to small taxpayers,an Amnesty scheme recommended for reducing late fee payable in these cases: FM pic.twitter.com/G0MC0wCnz0 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

She further added that the annual return filing has also been simplified. “The Council has recommended amending the CGST Act to allow for self-certification of reconciliation statements, instead of getting it certified by Chartered Accountants,” she said.

She also said that the Annual Return filing will continue to be optional for FY 2020-21 for small taxpayers, having a turnover less than Rs 2 crores while reconciliation statements for 2020-21 will be furnished only by those taxpayers whose turnover is Rs 5 crores or more.

Making other announcements, Sitharaman said that the adhoc exemptions have been given for COVID-related equipment. “The council has decided to exempt the import of many of these items with exemption extended to August 31, 2021,” she added.

Saying that the issues of COVID-related equipment was one of the items on the agenda, she said that many issues were raised and discussed and the Council has decided to exempt the import of relief items till August 31.