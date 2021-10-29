New Delhi: In a Diwali cheer for different category of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere, the central government today hiked the rate of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA), Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement. The new rates are effective from October 1, 2021.Also Read - World Boxing: Rohit Mor And Akash Sangwan Progress Into Last-16

Diwali 2021 Bonanza: Minimum Wages, Variable DA Hiked

The VDA is revised on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) a price index compiled by Labour Bureau (an attached office of Ministry of Labour & Employment). The average CPI-IW for the months of January to June, 2021 was used for undertaking the latest Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) revision, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said.

Union Minister of Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav said this will benefit around 1.5 crore workers engaged in various scheduled employment in the central sphere across the country.

“This is in line with Prime Minister’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas and this increase will be effective from 1st October, 2021 and wished all the nation builders greetings of Happy Deepavali,” Yadav said.

These workers are engaged in construction, maintenance of roads, runways, building operations, sweeping and cleaning, loading and unloading, watch and ward, mines, and agriculture.

The rates fixed for scheduled employment in Central sphere are applicable to the establishments under the authority of Central Government, Railway Administration, Mines, Oil fields, major ports or any corporation established by the Central Government. These rates are equally applicable to contract and casual employees/workers, according to the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The enforcement of Minimum Wages Act in the Central sphere is ensured through the Inspecting Officers of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) Organization across the country for employees/workers engaged in the scheduled employment in the central sphere, according to the Ministry of Labour & Employment.