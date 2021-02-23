Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2021: In a good news for many, the Union Ministry of Housing And Urban Affairs on Tuesday approved the construction of 56,368 new houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U). the move to sanction new houses was taken at the 53rd Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee meeting. “Let’s get into the mode of implementation and execution,” said Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA). Also Read - Centre Asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Vacate Govt Bungalow by August 1 as She no Longer Has SPG Security

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, the PMAY-U aims to ensure housing for all by 2022. Moreover, the Central government has set a target of 1.12 crore houses to be constructed in urban areas in the country over a period of seven years from 2015 to 2022.

However, he urged the states and union territories to ensure 100% completion and delivery of PMAY-U houses to all its eligible beneficiaries within the mission period.

In the meeting, Mishra also reviewed the progress of Light House Projects (LHPs) and Demonstration Housing Projects (DHPs). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 January laid the foundation stones of Light House Projects. Under this project the houses are being constructed at Lucknow, Ranchi, Rajkot, Agartala, Chennai and Indore.

It must be noted that the construction of PMAY-U houses is in various stages and as of now, more than 73 lakh houses have been grounded and nearly 43 Lakh have been completed.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the MoHUA aims to provide pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries of urban India by 2022 when the country celebrates 75 years of Independence.