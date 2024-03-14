Home

Centre Blocks 18 OTT Platforms For ‘Vulgar, Obscene’ Content; Check Complete List Of Apps, Websites Banned

19 websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India.

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday blocked 18 OTT platforms for publishing obscene, vulgar, and in some instances, pornographic content. The government has also banned 19 websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts linked to these platforms. The blocked platforms include Besharams, Hunters, Dream Films, MoodX, NeonX, XtraMood and others as these companies are engaged in producing sexually explicit content.

Of the ten blocked apps, seven were on Google Play Store while three were on Apple’s App Store. The social media accounts of these platforms, where trailers, specific scenes and external links were shared, had a cumulative following of over 3.2 million users. “12 Facebook accounts, 17 Instagram accounts, 16 X (formerly Twitter) accounts and 12 YouTube accounts were blocked,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, while explaining the reason for this ban on OTT platforms, noted, “A significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar and portrayed women in a demeaning manner. It depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc.

“The content included sexual innuendos and, in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes devoid of any thematic or societal relevance..” the I&B Ministry wrote.

List of OTT Platforms Banned

Dreams Films

Voovi

Yessma

Uncut Adda

Tri Flicks

X Prime

Neon X VIP

Besharams

Hunters

Rabbit

Xtramood

Nuefliks

MoodX

Mojflix

Hot Shots VIP

Fugi

Chikooflix

Prime Play

Talking about the scale of these OTT apps, the Ministry said, “One of the OTT apps amassed more than 1 crore downloads, while two others had over 50 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store. Additionally, these OTT platforms extensively utilized social media to disseminate trailers, specific scenes, and external links aimed at attracting audiences to their websites and apps. The social media accounts of the concerned OTT platforms had a cumulative followership of over 32 lakh users.”

The recent decision was taken under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 in consultation with other Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, and domain experts specializing in media and entertainment, women’s rights, and child rights.

