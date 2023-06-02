Home

Govt Employees of This State Can Now Draw Salary in Advance From June | Check Details

The Rajasthan government said that the scheme will be managed by Rajasthan Financial Service Delivery Limited and the advance payment of salary will be made to the employee proportionately before the end of the month.

The Rajasthan government said the deduction of advance payment to the employee will be adjusted from next month's salary.

Jaipur: The state government employees of Rajasthan will now draw their salary in advance if there’s an urgent requirement for it. In this regard, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the ‘Earned Salary Advance Drawal Access Scheme’ and the facility is available to all employees from June 1. With this new scheme, Rajasthan became the first state in India, to start an advance salary facility for its workers.

Giving details, the state government said that the deduction of advance payment to the employee will be adjusted from next month’s salary.

With this new scheme, the state government employee can draw multiple advances in a month but it cannot total more than 50 per cent of the net monthly salary which is payable. If they draw an advance salary before the 21st of any month, then the same will be recovered from their current salary month.

Apart from this, Chief Minister Gehlot has also approved the proposal a proposal to give a special increment in form of personal salary to state government employees who have won medals in international and national level sporting events and competitions.

The chief minister said the decision has been taken to encourage government employees who are engaged in various sports in the state.

He said the eligible employees will apply for a special increment within 6 months from the date of completion of the sports event and it will be effective from April 1.

In this regard, the employees will be given special increments as personal salary at the rate fixed by the state government for excellent performance in national and international sports competitions.

