New Delhi: In another development, the Central government on Wednesday night extended the deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN till March 31, 2021.

Notably, this is the ninth time that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for individuals to link PAN with Aadhaar.

The last date for the mandatory linking of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended till March 2021, the CBDT said.

“The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been extended to March 31, 2021,” the department said on its official Twitter handle.

The Supreme Court, in September 2018, had declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of the PAN.

As per the Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act, every individual having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must inform his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

For general information, Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to every citizen and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T department to a person, firm or company.

Here’s how to link PAN with Aadhaar card:

Step 1: First you need to visit the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: On the left side of the homepage, you need to click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option under ‘Quick Links’

Step 3: Then enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number and your name as per Aadhaar

Step 4: Tick next to ‘I only have year of birth in Aadhaar card’ if that indeed is the case

Step 5: Then, mark the box next to ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details with UIDAI’

Step 6: Enter the captcha code that you see on the screen

Step 7: Finally, click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option to request linking of PAN and Aadhaar

Linking PAN with Aadhaar via SMS: Type ‘UIDPAN’ and send an SMS on 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile phone numbers.