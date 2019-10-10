New Delhi: In another significant development, the Central government on Thursday formed a high-level committee of officers to suggest measures to augment Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection and administration. The committee will look into revenue shortfall being faced by the states and suggest measures accordingly.

“The committee of officers from the Centre and the states are required to suggest steps to be taken to improve revenue,” the GST Council Secretariat said in a notification.

The development comes as the GST collection in September came down to Rs 91,916 crore, as against Rs 98,202 crore in the preceding month. While looking back, the GST collection in the same month a year ago was Rs 94,442 crore.

“The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2019 is Rs 91,916 crore of which CGST is Rs 16,630 crore, SGST is Rs 22,598 crore, IGST is Rs 45,069 crore (including Rs 22,097 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 7,620 crore (including Rs 728 crore collected on imports),” the Finance Ministry had said in a release on October 1.

The ministry had further stated that the total number of GSTR 3B returns (summary of self-assessed return) filed for the month of August (up to September 30) was 75.94 lakh. The fall in the GST collection was by 2.67 per cent.

During the period between April and September, the domestic component has grown by 7.82 per cent year-on-year, while the GST on imports went down and the total collection has grown by 4.9 per cent.

