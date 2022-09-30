New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has decided to increase the interest rates of small saving schemes by 10 bps to 30 bps (basis points) for the next quarter (October-December 2022). The move comes after a gap of four years.Also Read - Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: With 7.4% Interest Rate, Retirees Can Get Guaranteed Return. Here’s How

List Of Small Saving Schemes For Which The Interest Rates Have Been Hiked

1) Interest rates of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme has been hiked by 20 bps to 7.6%

2) Kisan Vikas Patra has been increased by 10 bps to 7%.

3) The interest rate of post office time deposit with a tenure of 3 years has been raised by 30 bps to 5.8% and 2 year tenure by 20 bps to 5.7%

Interest rates of PPF and Sukanya Samridhi Yojana have been kept unchanged. The last time the inerest rates were increased was in 2018.

The hike in the interest rates can be owed to the increase in yields of the government bond. Small savings rates are linked to government bond yields of the same maturity and are reset every quarter.