Govt Launches ‘Chaksu’ Portal To Report Fraudulent Calls, SMS; How Will It Work? Know More Here

Govt Launches ‘Chaksu’ Portal To Report Fraudulent Calls, SMS; How Will It Work? Know More Here

"With Digital Intelligence Platform and Chakshu, we think the pace at which we were able to detect and prevent cyber frauds will significantly improve further," says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw File Photo

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday, announced the launch of ‘Chakshu’ portal, introduced to report suspected fraudulent communication from mobile numbers via calls, SMS, or social media like WhatsApp.

It will help to strengthen the fight against mobile-based scams.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the launch of ‘Chakshu. He mentioned that the DoT’s Sanchar Sathi Portal will also be accessible through a mobile app soon, reported Business Standard.

Spam Reporting Portal

It has also integrated with the department of telecommunications ‘Sanchar Sathi portal’, new portal Chakshu will trigger the re-verification of suspected fraudulent numbers. If re-verification fails, the number will be disconnected. The person who is reporting such numbers, their username and other details will remain confidential and will never be shared with anyone. Also the numbers, username and other details of the suspected number will also be confedential.

Digital Intelligence Platform

Now banks, payment wallets, social media platforms, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) can also share data of suspected fraudulent connections, through newly launched Digital Intelligence Platform. It will offer a single unified space for Banks and payment wallets so that they can cross check their database against the master list of fraudulent calls and prevent future frauds.

Grievance Redressal Portal

The work is still in progress by the government on a grievance redressal portal to report about those connections which are disconnected by mistake through the Sanchar Sathi portal, DoT officials said.

Officials also said that the DoT is collaborating with the Reserve Bank of India and the Department of Financial Services to return the frozen ₹1,008 crore in suspected accounts back to the citizens.

Trai’s Recommendations On CNAP

The telecom minister said that the DoT will review the recommendations of TRAI regarding the proposed Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service. CNAP aims to enable users to view the registered name linked to incoming calls.

“User safety and protecting users’ privacy is most important. As a user, it is my right to know who is calling me. It is important for people who are calling to at least identify themselves,” Vaishnaw added.

On unsolicited commercial communication, the Minister said 1.9 lakh text message headers have been blacklisted after 35 lakh headers were analysed.

