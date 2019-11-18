New Delhi: In the top echelons of India’s tax administration, the government is looking to infuse fresh faces and new blood after a series of sackings of senior tax officials.

In a new experiment, the government has opened the positions of Member, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex income tax body, to a much large catchment area of revenue officers of the level of Principal Commissioners and above.

In the earlier system, the government would mostly go by seniority — for instance, the top five senior-most income tax officers of Principal Chief Commissioner rank would be shortlisted for the position of CBDT Member and approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

In the new format, the position has been opened up to Principal Commissioner level, which indicates that the government will be looking to induct fresh faces at the top hierarchy of the CBDT.

This implies that the catchment of officers for Members CBDT will expand massively and younger officers will make the cut. These younger officers would get fast-tracked as the Chairman, CBDT would come from among the Members.

However, there may be some unrest among the top echelons as it could also stoke unease if the younger officers are chosen above the senior-most officers, who may have to resign thereafter. It could mean a disruption in the revenue service cadre.

In a letter to the Chief Commissioner and Principal Commissioners of Income Tax, the CBDT has asked them to submit applications for CBDT Member by November 19.

The requirements include having fifteen years of experience in administering and running the direct tax administration in the central government with ten years of experience in the field formation of CBDT.

The candidate is required to have high professional merit and excellence and having impeccable reputation of integrity.

The Modi government has recently compulsorily retired and sacked some senior Income Tax officials on charges of corruption and other misdemeanours.