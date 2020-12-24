New Delhi: In a great help for all commuters across the country, the Central government on Thursday made FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from January 1, 2021. Making the announcement, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said it’s very useful for commuters as they will not need to stop at toll plazas for cash payments, saving time and fuel. Also Read - RSS Ideologue MG Vaidya Passes Away at 97 in Nagpur

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces that FASTag is being made mandatory for all vehicles in country from 1st Jan, 2021. He says it's useful for commuters as they will not need to stop at toll plazas for cash payments, saving time & fuel: Ministry of Road Transport & Highways pic.twitter.com/jhRhIAYVua
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

The FASTags were first launched in 2016, and four banks together issued nearly a lakh of them. By 2017, their numbers went up to seven lakh. Over 34 lakh FASTags were issued in 2018.

Notably, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification in November this year making FASTag mandatory by January 1, 2021 in old vehicles also sold before December 1, 2017 through amendments in CMVR, 1989.

As per Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the FASTag had been made mandatory for all registration of new four wheeled Vehicles since December 2017, and is being supplied by the Vehicle Manuracturer or their dealers. It had further been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag for the Transport Vehicles. For National Permit Vehicles, the fitment of FASTag was mandated since 1st October 2019.

He further stated that the FASTag would be a major step for ensuring that the payment of fees be 100% at Toll Plazas through the Electronic Means only and that the vehicles pass seamlessly through the Fee Plazas. There would be no waiting time at the Plazas and would save fuel.