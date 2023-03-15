Home

Govt May Completely Ban E-Pharmacies Like Tata 1mg, NetMeds, Medibuddy, Apollo, Others; Here’s Why

According to the drug regulator, the sale, stocking, exhibition, offer for sale or distribution of drugs through online means without a license could affect the quality of the drugs and pose danger to public health through self-medication or indiscriminate use of drugs.

New Delhi: E-pharmacies like Tata 1mg, Netmeds, MediBuddy, Practo, and Apollo may face complete ban over the online sale of drugs for alleged violation of norms. The Union Health Ministry is mulling regulations and stringent action against e-pharmacies following concerns over data privacy, malpractices in the sector, and irrational sale of drug.

The move comes close on the heels of drug regulator Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) sending show-cause notices to 20-odd e-pharmacies, including Tata 1mg, Amazon, Flipkart, NetMeds, MediBuddy, Practo and Frankross.

The revised draft of the New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, which has been sent for inter-ministerial consultation, states, “The central government may regulate, restrict or prohibit the sale or distribution of any drug by online mode, by notification.”

The New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the existing Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940.

The draft bill which was put on the public domain in July last year seeking feedback from stakeholders contained a provision for taking permission to operate an e-pharmacy.

The old draft bill read, “No person shall himself or by any other person on his behalf sell, or stock or exhibit or offer for sale, or distribute, any drug by online mode (e-pharmacy) except under and in accordance with a licence or permission issued in such manner as may be prescribed.”

This provision has been removed and replaced in the revised draft bill.

E-pharmacies and the risks

According to official sources at PTI, regulating the functioning of such e-pharmacies, unrestrained and irrational use of prescription drugs and maintaining the privacy of patient data are major focus areas.

These online pharmacies collect area-wise data related to the consumption of medicines which increases the risks involved with patient safety.

The possible restrictions on the segment are in view of alleged malpractices related to data privacy, sales of medicines without prescription and predatory pricing.

According to the drug regulator, the sale, stocking, exhibition, offer for sale or distribution of drugs through online means without a license could affect the quality of the drugs and pose danger to public health through self-medication or indiscriminate use of drugs.

The pharmaceutical industry is significant and crucial in India. The country’s e-pharmacy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 42 per cent between financial years 2020-21 and 2024-25 to reach Rs 20,500 crore, according to Zee Business research.

The Indian pharma market was estimated to be worth $41 billion in 2021, cementing its position as the third-largest market in value and volume, according to a report by the National Library of Medicine.

