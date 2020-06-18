New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday afternoon addressed a press briefing to discuss the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan and said that the government has ‘meticulously mapped’ the skills of thousands of migrant workers displaced due to the coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - FM Sitharaman Meets Private Banks, NBFCs to Ensure Liquidity to MSMEs

"Workers from all over the country wanted to go back to villages a little while after the lockdown began, and central and state govt made some arrangements, and they have gone back. We have looked at the districts to which they have largely returned," the Finance Minister said while discussing the Centre's Rs 50,000-crore scheme for migrants.

"We have found that migrant workers returned in large numbers to 116 districts, spread over six states – Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan.

“The central and state governments have meticulously mapped the skill sets of the migrant workers who have returned in large numbers to the 116 districts in 6 states,” she said in the briefing.

“Within 125 days, for 116 districts, nearly 25 schemes of the government will be brought together under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, we will reach saturation levels for each of those schemes within those 125 days,” Sitharaman added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on June 20 in an attempt to provide relief to thousands of migrants who have been struggling without job, shelter and food amid the pandemic.

The scheme is deemed to help create infrastructure worth Rs 50,000 crore in rural regions across the country.