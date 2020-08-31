New Delhi: Amid talks over privatising Air India, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that the privatisation process of the airline should be done within this year. Also Read - No Ripped Jeans, T-Shirts, Slippers or Flip Flops in Office: Air India Issues New Dress Code For Employees

“Air India has been an asset and has a very good record. But, the Central government should not be running airports and airlines. I’m hopeful that we will complete its privatisation process this year,” Puri said. Also Read - Govt Extends Deadline For Air India Bid by Two Months

He said this while addressing a virtual meet on Namo app. He further added, “I can tell you from my heart the government should not be running airports and the government should not be running airlines.” Also Read - Domestic Flights: Bulk of Civil Aviation Traffic Will be Back by Diwali, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

Air India has been an asset and has a very good record. But, Government should not be running airports and airlines… I'm hopeful that we will complete its privatization process this year: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pic.twitter.com/92CYOHK4JJ — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

His remarks come at a time when the Kerala government has opposed the Union Cabinet’s approval on August 19 to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Enterprises under the public-private partnership (PPP) model for a period of 50 years.

The Centre-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) owns and manages more than 100 airports, including the one in Kerala’s capital city.

Talking about privatising Air India, Puri said that as a going concern, one that is attractive to potential bidders, we should privatise it (Air India). “And I am hopeful that we will be able to complete that privatisation process during this year.”

Last Tuesday, the Central government extended by two months the deadline for placing bids for Air India till October 30 as the COVID-19 fallout has disrupted economic activity globally.

The process of stake sale in the national carrier was initiated on January 27. This is the fourth extension given by the government for putting in bids.

The central government privatised six major airports — Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati — in February 2019. After a competitive bidding process, Adani Enterprises won the rights to run all of them.

(With inputs from PTI)