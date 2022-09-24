New Delhi: Over-The-Top (OTT) players such as WhatsApp, Zoom, Google Duo, which provides calling and messaging services may come under the ambit of telecom services that require licences to operate in India. This comes after the government proposed to broaden the definition of telecommunication services to include over-the-top (OTT) communication services, internet-based communication services and broadcasting services in the draft telecom bill. “OTT already comes under regulation by interpretation of what is a telegraph. The consultation process for its regulation has already started. The focus of this bill is that we have to make a light touch regulatory environment. Wherever required there should be strict effective regulation and in rest of the places there will be light touch regulation,” communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.Also Read - First-phase 5G Services To Be Rolled Out In Odisha. Check Centre's Detailed Plan Here

The bill proposes all internet calling and messaging apps to comply with the Know Your Customers (KYC) provision when they come under telecom licence ambit. The minister said the first fundamental thought in the bill is about protection of users and every consumer has the right to know who is making the call. Also Read - Vande Bharat Breaks Bullet Train Records, Goes From 0 To 100 kmph In 52 Seconds! | Watch Video

“If calls can take place from different platforms then every platform needs to come under the same kind of regulation. This is not only in India, this is the thought process across the world. Technology has brought so many changes that the distinction between voice call and data call has disappeared,” Vaishnaw said. Also Read - 5G Services In India To Be Launched By October 12, Rates To Be Affordable: Govt

WHAT DOES THE NEW TELECOM BILL PROPOSES

The bill proposes up to one year imprisonment for giving false identity for availing telecom services. Telecom service providers will be given an option to shift to the new rule. The bill proposes to slash the maximum penalty of telecom operators to Rs 5 crore from Rs 50 crore per circle imposed at present. The bill proposes a penalty in the range of nil to maximum Rs 5 crore. The government in the bill has proposed a provision to waive fees and penalty of telecom and internet service providers. Vaishnaw said that the government will focus on continuity of service in case a company goes for insolvency as at the end the spectrum will come back to the government. The bill proposes an enabling framework for the Centre to address defaults in payment by a licensee, registered entity or assignee. In case of extraordinary circumstances, the government can decide to defer the due payment, convert a part or all of the amounts into shares of the entity, write-off the amount or a part of it or even provide relief from payment of such amounts or a part. The draft also has a provision for a refund of fees in case a telecom or internet provider surrenders its licence.

Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that new telecom bill, which will replace the 137-year-old Indian Telegraph Act, is expected to be in place in 6-10 months. The bill also seeks to replace the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950. “Based on the consultation process, we will create the final draft. That draft will then go through committee processes of Parliament. Then it has to go to Parliament. I see a timeline of 6-10 months but we are not in a hurry,” said Vaishnaw, giving detailed presentation in a press conference.

Trai issued a consultation paper in 2018 for bringing a regulatory framework for OTT apps that permitted communication over voice or data. But in September 2020, it decided against proceeding with any regulations after consultations with stakeholders. However, it had noted that it could review the decision later.