New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the Central government is giving attention to migrant workers’ crisis at this time of corona crisis, and said free food grains supply will be given to all migrants for next 2 months. Also Read - Second Tranche of Economic Package Will Benefit Migrant Workers, Street Vendors, Says FM

“Free food grains supply will be given to all migrants for the next 2 months. For non-card holders, they shall be given 5kg wheat/rice per person and 1 kg chana per family/month for 2 months. Over 8 crore migrants will benefit from this scheme. The Central government will spend Rs 3500 crores on this scheme,” Sitharaman said. Also Read - Economic Package LIVE: 'CLSS Scheme For Middle Income Employees Extended Till March 2021,' Says FM Sitharaman

Giving further details on how to help the migrant workers at this time of corona crisis, Sitharamn said that the Central government will implement One Nation One Ration Card. She also added that the PDS ration cards to be made portable to allow migrant workers to use ration cards across states. Also Read - Migrants, Rural Economy: What to Expect From FM Sitharaman’s Second Day Media Briefing?

“One Nation One Ration Card will be implemented. Nearly 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83% of PDS population will be covered by the national portability by August 2020,” Sitharaman added.

Talking about providing easy housing to migrant workers, Sitharaman said that the Central government will launch a scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant workers and the urban poor.

She said that the Centre will convert the government-funded houses in cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under PPP mode through concessionaire. This whole process will be done under PM Awas Yojana.