New Delhi: At a time when the Central government is taking a number of steps to revive the ailing economy and to make India a better business destination for foreign investors, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Thursday said something that will please the taxpayers the most. He said the Centre will take a decision on raising the income tax exemption limit at an appropriate time.

After the announcement of the government on slashing the corporate tax rate last week, there were reports that the government may consider raising the income tax exemption limit to push demand and consumption with a view to fuel economy.

“When the time arises to take a call on it (income tax relief), the government will do so. The government in the past has also increased (the limit) from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. In future, whenever the time arises, we will look into the matter,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

While presenting the interim Budget 2019, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the government has raised the income tax exemption from Rs2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the benefit of taxpayers.

“Reducing the tax burden on the middle class has always been our priority ever since our government took over in 2014. We increased the basic exemption limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 Lakh and gave tax rebate so that no tax was payable by persons having income up to Rs3 lakh,” he had said.

He had said that the Income Tax Department is now functioning online for filing ITR and other things such as I-T assessments, refunds and other queries.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her maiden Union Budget 2019 presentation also kept the income tax exemption unchanged for the benefit of taxpayers.

Meanwhile, according to another update, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has on Thursday said in a notification that it has extended the due date for filing of ITRs & Tax Audit Reports from 30th September to 31st October, in respect of persons whose accounts are required to be audited.

(With inputs from agencies)