Mumbai: Days after the prices of onions skyrocketed across India, the government taking stock of the situation, banned the export of all varieties of onions. As a result, the onion prices declined below Rs 30 per kg level at Lasalgoan in Maharasthra, bringing much-needed relief for the common man.

Lasalgaon mandi is Asia’s largest wholesale market for onion and it also acts as an influencer of prices.

The maximum wholesale rate of onion at Lasalgoan in Nasik district has declined from a peak of Rs 51 per kg during mid-September. The average wholesale price of onion was Rs 26 per kg on Thursday at the Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee, while the maximum rate was Rs 30.20 per kg and minimum rate quoted was Rs 15 per kg.

Onion prices have been on a steady rise since August. The excess monsoon in key producer states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, is being blamed for the rising prices.

The government has taken several measures to boost its supply in the domestic market and contain price rise in retail markets, where the rates have shot up to Rs 60-70 per kg in the national capital and other parts.