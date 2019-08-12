Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday pledged support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to companies to invest in union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, exactly a week after the state of J&K was bifurcated into the two respective UTs.

In doing so, Ambani, India’s wealthiest person, joined a list of big names from the business fraternity who have expressed support to this cause.

Speaking at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company here today, he said that responding to the Prime Minister’s call, his group stands committed to support people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in all their developmental needs.

He further said that a special task force will be set up for this purpose and several announcements for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will be made in the group’s development initiatives in the coming months.

This was among a slew of announcements made by Ambani on Monday, the highlight of which was the announcement of the commercial launch of Jio Fiber, from September 5.

In a national address on Thursday last, three days after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to companies to invest in the two UTs to increase employment opportunities for the locals.

On Friday, members of industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss various economic issues. During this hour-long meet, they assured her of support to investment initiatives in Jammu & Kashmir.

After last Monday’s historic decision, the government plans to organise an investment in Srinagar in October to highlight and promote investment opportunities in the Valley. Several big companies have reportedly been approached to participate in the same.