New Delhi: GR Infraprojects IPO subscription is opening today. GR Infraprojects, a Road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, is opening its initial public offering as the shares are scheduled to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange.

GR Infraprojects IPO Subscription is opening on July 7, 2021. The closing date is on July 9 which is on Friday. GR Infraprojects IPO has issue size of 1,15,08,704 equity shares of Rs 5 aggregating up to Rs 963.28 Crore. It has an offer for sale of 11,42,400 equity shares. Meanwhile, more than 2.25 lakh equity shares have been kept for the employee reservation portion. Ahead of the IPO, GR Infraprojects has managed to raise over Rs 280 crore from anchor investors, as per a Moneycontrol report. The price band of the GR Infraprojects IPO has been kept at Rs 823-837 per equity shares. Retail investor can invest a minimum of 14,299 and maximum up to Rs 2 lakh. Out of GR Infraprojects IPO, around 50 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders. The IPO has a market lot of 17 shares and minimum order quantity of 17 shares. It has a face value of Rs 5 per equity share. GR Infraprojects is an Udaipur-based company.

